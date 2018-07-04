Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Were Spotted ‘Getting Cozy’ In Hot Tub At A Hotel In Beverly Hills

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are heating things up, literally. The lovebirds enjoyed a dip in a jacuzzi at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on July 3. Check out the photos here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, and Ben Simmons, 21, are still going strong! The model and her Philadelphia 76ers beau were spotted at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on July 3 sitting pool side, according to Entertainment Tonight. The pair were seen cuddling, taking a dip in the hot tub, and sipping on margaritas with friends in their own private cabana, a eyewitness told the outlet. “They snuggled up and looked happy together,” the eyewitness added. Kendall looked as hot as ever in a sexy blue one-piece while Ben opted for orange Givenchy swim trunks. What a fashionable couple! SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

Their romantic outing comes just a few days after TMZ reported they’re living together in a $25K/month rental in Los Angeles. And although they’ve only been together for a few weeks, things between them are getting serious. “Kendall has finally realized all the fun her sisters have had in their relationships, and she is finally interested in getting much more serious when it comes to her dating life. She wants to be an exclusive item with Ben and not just make it a summer fling,” a source close to the famous model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Living with him and being with him is exactly what she is looking for an wants Ben to make a commitment that she is the only girl for him. She might not want to get married, but she wants to feel there is no one else on his mind and her mind. Ben is who she wants right now. She is not looking anywhere else,” the insider continued. Well, it certainly seems they’re headed in the right direction!