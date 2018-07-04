Kelly Clarkson Crushes Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular With ‘Stronger’ & More

Nothing says USA like having the very first ‘American Idol’ winner help celebrate the Fourth of July. Kelly Clarkson lit up the Macy’s NYC Fireworks Spectacular with ‘Stronger,’ a brand new single and a 100 year-old classic.

That voice! Kelly Clarkson helped America celebrate the Fourth of July with an electric performance at the annual Macy’s New York City Fireworks Spectacular on NBC. She knocked it out of the park with her iconic hit “Stronger” at the top of the show as well as a debut performance of her new single “Heat.” The 36-year-old mother of two showed off her incredible 37 pound weight loss in a tight Navy blue dress with a belted waist, and kept with the holiday theme in a pair of glittery red sequined shoes for a shout out to patriotism. Fans in the audience waved American flags and red, white and blue poles to remind everyone that Kelly’s performance was all about the 4th of July. Kelly also celebrated the 100th anniversary of “God Bless America” with an incredibly patriotic rendition along with the West Point Band and Glee Club.

Fortunately for Kelly, she pre-taped her appearance in early June so that she was able to avoid the NYC heatwave and celebrate the holiday with her beloved husband and two small children. In interviews ahead of the telecast, Kelly revealed that as a child, the “Fourth of July was one of those times you got to cook out, have a barbecue, your family and friends, maybe it was a block party. It’s just one of those times kids are out of school and its a vacation. Its a time to take in how beautiful it is to live here and the hope that it can be. As a kid I was shown that from my mom especially.”

Kelly will be celebrating at her Tennessee estate she shares with husband Brandon Blackstock, four-year-old daughter River Rose, two-year-old son Remington along with a wide array of family and friends.The “Love So Soft” singer revealed that Brandon goes completely crazy at holidays and Independence Day is no exception. “Our Fourth of July spectacular is actually the biggest thing I’ve seen in my life. We have the most lights at Christmas, we’re that family. Literally everybody comes to our Fourth of July just because they’re like blown away. My husband and his friends, they go crazy (with fireworks). We live on the river and you start clapping because you think its over then nope, there’s more. It gets bigger. He’s funny, I love him” Aww! Have a great holiday Kelly, you deserve it!

The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC airs live from 8 to 10pm EST/CST on Wed. July 4. For the second year in a row it will be hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila of the network’s American Ninja Warrior. Over 75,000 shells will be lit up over the East River in the biggest NYC fireworks display since the network’s millennium celebration in 2000.