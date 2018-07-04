Keith Urban Gives Amazing Performance Of Hit Songs At Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular

Keith Urban wowed viewers with an incredible performance of ‘Never Comin Down’ and other songs at the 2018 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular and it was one of the best parts of the special.

Keith Urban, 50, put on a showstopping performance of “Never Comin Down” and “Coming Home” during the 2018 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular event on NBC and we couldn’t get enough! The performance took place at a concert in Clarkson, MI and it was one of the best moments of the night. The husband of Nicole Kidman was dressed casual in a jacket for the performance but his reaction from the crowd was big. Whether Keith’s singing an upbeat country tune or a slow heartfelt one, it’s clear to see his talent is a gift to American events such as this one!

In addition to Keith, the annual event brought out other top performers such as Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Ricky Martin. The celebration is always a hit when it comes to epic 4th of July specials and with glorious fireworks and fun performances full of classic patriotic songs, we can see why! There’s no better way to celebrate America than with some of the best talent in the world and just as they do every year, the roster for the Macy’s event filled us with all kinds of music that we’ve grown to truly love.

Just as Keith did with the Macy’s performance, he’s awed audiences with other performances such as his the one at the 2017 CMA Awards in which he served as an advocate against sexual abuse. His powerful song, “Female” has hit close to home for a lot of women out there and it’s certainly made a big impression in the world of country music. It’s no surprise that Keith knows how to make a difference when it comes to his music and we encourage him to keep standing up for what he believes in. It’s one of the reasons we love him so much!