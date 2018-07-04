Joey Chestnut Crowned Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Winner For Incredible 11th Time

Joey Chestnut is undefeated! The defending champion won his 11th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4. Get all the details here!

Who knew eating hot dogs could be an extreme sport?! Joey Chestnut took home another victory at the 2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 at New York’s Coney Island Boardwalk. This will be Joey’s 11th mustard belt as he ate a whopping 74 hot dogs within the 10-minute timeframe. The competition was pretty tough, however, no one was able to dethrone Joey, who also won in 2017. The only difference about this win is that Joey beat his 72-dog record from last year. Carmon Cincotti was runner up with 63 dogs with Darron Breedon who followed behind with 43. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for him. Congrats, Joey!

In addition to his big win, Joey was ranked No. 1 in the world by the Major League Eating. In fact, some fans bet as much as a $1 million on his win, according to USA Today. Throughout the show, Joey did not take one break, although at a point he did look like he was going to vomit. But, after that many hot dogs, who wouldn’t?!

On the women’s side, Miki Sudo, 32, won her fifth women’s title in a row, when she engulfed 37 hot dogs. She beat out 19 other women, including record-holder Sonya Thomas. However, last year Miki achieved a personal best by eating 41 dogs. But, we’re sure Miki is not worried about that as both she and Joey get to take home $10,000 for their big win! Now, it’s safe to say these two won’t be craving hot dogs anytime soon. Happy 4th of July!