5 Things
Joey Chestnut: Everything To Know About The 2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest Winner
Joey Chestnut just scored his 11th mustard belt at the 2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4. Here’s everything you should know about him!
Joey Chestnut has done it again! On July 4, the reigning champion was crowned Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest winner at the annual competition at New York’s Coney Island Boardwalk. Joey wowed fans when he ate a whopping 74 hot dogs, beating his record of 72 dogs from 2017. He proved he’s just as focused as ever by not taking one break in between dogs during the 10 minute time frame. Of course, winning his 11th mustard belt wasn’t the only achievement as he also took home $10,000 for coming in first place. Keep reading below to learn more about the 2018 winner!
- Joey is ranked first in the world by Major League Eating. For all of the hot dogs Joey eats, he only weights 230 pounds and his height is 6-feet-one-inch.
- He doesn’t just eat hot dogs. In 2005, Joey set a world record for downing 32.5 grilled cheese sandwiches in 10 minutes at the Arizona State Fair, according to Major League Eating. He also competed in the Waffle House World Waffle Eating Championship, and he won a Shrimp Wontons eating contest in Singapore by eating 380 wontons in 8 minutes.
- He first qualified for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2006. He ate 50 hot dogs. In 2011, he secured his fifth straight Nathan’s Hotdog Eating Contest by consuming 62 dogs. The following year he ate 68 and then 69 in 2012. He kept the momentum in 2016 with 70 and 72 in 2017.
- He trains for all of his competitions. Joey stretches his stomach with milk, water, and protein supplements. “This sport isn’t about eating. It’s about drive and dedication, and at the end of the day hot dog eating challenges my body and mind,” Joey told the Boston Globe.
- He almost got married. Joey proposed to his girlfriend Neslie Ricasa in 2014. However, they split in 2015 before their scheduled wedding date.