Joey Chestnut: Everything To Know About The 2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest Winner

Joey Chestnut just scored his 11th mustard belt at the 2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4. Here’s everything you should know about him!

Joey Chestnut has done it again! On July 4, the reigning champion was crowned Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest winner at the annual competition at New York’s Coney Island Boardwalk. Joey wowed fans when he ate a whopping 74 hot dogs, beating his record of 72 dogs from 2017. He proved he’s just as focused as ever by not taking one break in between dogs during the 10 minute time frame. Of course, winning his 11th mustard belt wasn’t the only achievement as he also took home $10,000 for coming in first place. Keep reading below to learn more about the 2018 winner!