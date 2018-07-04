Macy’s July 4th Fireworks 2018: When Does It Start & Where To Watch In NYC

The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular is the biggest pyrotechnics display in the USA and we’ve got all the details on how you can see it, both in person and on TV.

There’s no fireworks display in the nation than can rival the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in New York City. 72,000 shells are launched from seven barges along the East River that light up the iconic NYC skyline, the Statue of Liberty and more. There will be so many fireworks as over 3,000 shells will go up per minute! Over three million people are estimated to be watching the display in person while millions at home can enjoy it from the NBC telecast of the 42nd annual celebration when the fireworks go off at approximately 9:25pm EST. We’ve got all the details on how you can get the best view, no matter where you are in America.

This year’s show will include 20 new pyrotechnics including neon pinwheels and pulsing hearts, swirling water fountains, and brocade horse tails. For New Yorkers, there are plenty of rooftop viewing parties but if you’re among the masses who don’t have access, Gothamist put together a list of public places that are best to watch the display. The FDR Drive will be closed between the Brooklyn Bridge and East 63rd Street for people to settle in and watch the fireworks. From the other side of the river the site recommends Gantry Plaza State Park and Hunter’s Point South Park.

If you’re not in the Big Apple, NBC is airing the 42nd Annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular starting at 8pm EST/CST. The show will feature performances by Blake Shelton, Ricky Martin, Keith Urban, and Kelly Clarkson, who will be singing “God Bless America” to celebrate the song’s 100th anniversary. Fortunately for the stars they pre-taped their performances in advance and won’t have to deal with the heat dome parked over the Eastern Seaboard, as temps are expected to be well into the 90’s and upwards of 100 degrees on the Fourth of July in NYC. You can watch the show live online on NBC by clicking here.