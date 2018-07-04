Halsey Tells G-Eazy ’Kiss Ur A** Goodbye’ In Sexy White Bikini After Split

Uh oh! Just hours after Halsey announced her split from G-Eazy she posted a naughty message about kissing a certain someone goodbye. We’ve got her bikini announcement.

Maybe Halsey doesn’t really wish her ex G-Eazy “the best” after their July 3 breakup announcement. The 23-year-old singer posted a cryptic Instagram pic with her dog just two hours before revealing that they’d split. Wearing a white bikini that showed off her toned figure, she’s reaching up and petting her pooch and captioned the pic “kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye.” Ummm what? In a photo just before she posted the goodbye message, she’s seen laying poolside with her pup and simply wrote “sun kissed VS pup kissed.” Then things got nasty.

Just a few later on July 3, Halsey — real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — dropped the bomb that she was done with G-Eazy — real name Gerald Earl Gillum — by writing in an Instagram story post that “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.” Maybe she really is “Bad at Love” like her hit song goes.

Halsey then scrubbed her entire IG account of pics alongside the 29-year-old rapper, who she’d been dating since the fall of 2017. The former couple collaborated on the hit “Him and I” as well as “Show Me” and “Love Drug.” The pair openly made out at the end of “Him and I” during a Dec. 2017 performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. They also performed the song on Good Morning America, Saturday Night Live and Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve telecast. They sure milked that relationship for all it was worth in promotion of that song!

Halsey and G-Eazy were last seen together as a couple on the red carpet at the June 16 MTV Movie and TV Awards. G still has a photo of them on his IG page posing together with a heart next to it in the caption. He’s going to be fine though, as he just wrapped up a European tour and will be stateside performing for the rest of the summer. You can catch him July 6 as he’s got a live performance on Good Morning America in NYC.