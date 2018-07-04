Gigi Hadid Throws Shade At ‘Negative’ Fan Who Blasts Her Romance With Zayn Online: ‘Please Stop’

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on July 3 to powerfully respond to an Instagram fan account dedicated to calling her relationship with Zayn Malik fake. Check out her lengthy messages that set the record straight here!

Gigi Hadid, 23, had enough of an Instagram fan account trying to claim that her relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik, 25, is fake so she responded to one of the account’s posts with some powerful lengthy comments that put the gossip to rest. The post showed a cozy photo of Gigi and Zayn along with a caption that pointed out that Zayn wasn’t following Gigi on Instagram and wouldn’t because their relationship was just for publicity. “Whatever zigi does for promo,” the caption read. “Fact is that, Zayn is not going to follow gigi or ever going [to] post her picture on his Instagram again.” Gigi tried to set the record straight by speaking up. “Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of,” her reply read.

“For someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don’t need his follow- my eyes are tattooed to his chest,” Gigi continued referring to Zayn’s highly publicized tattoo. “The energy you put into this does not serve you our your life in any way kids…. truly ‘beating a dead horse.’ You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another. There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break. This is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place,” she said. “Just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life…. x.”

It didn’t take long for one of the owners of the controversial account to respond to Gigi’s comments. “I don’t care, comment or no comment, I will still like you lol,” the response read. “I know you aren’t a bad person which is why this confession didn’t come from me. I will still keep this account and believe what I want to believe. All the love though x.” The comments didn’t stop there though. After a user asked why Gigi publicly commented to the account instead of simply direct messaging them, the blonde model made sure to answer. “I see your point that it should have been a direct message, and I agree- just didn’t think of it,” she wrote. “This is all just very frustrating and I’m only human … I’ve seen the s–t on this account for just as long as u- and have too stand quiet. – I’ve just had enough.. just because I’m ‘a celebrity’ doesn’t mean I don’t feel, or that my time is too precious to not listen to what people have to say. I’m sure you can see how assumptions like this can be hurtful, especially about someone I love deeply- if you guys love him too, sooner or later you’ll realize we’re on the same team. ;)”

“I’m sorry if it came off immature, I’m just trying to open a dialog so people understand that their words are hurtful and not just an ‘anonymous confession,'” she continued. “This internet culture is cruel and does not serve a greater purpose. It’s not about anyone standing up for me or about this taking time away from fans that support me, if people that run/follow this account don’t want to believe me or take my advice it’s fine … but one day some of you will look back and realize that sending so much negative energy to others is a waste of life. I know my truth, we know our truth, this s–t won’t change that. Just trying to save some lil girls some time, that’s all …. If they don’t want to see it that way, then you’re right, I’m wasting my time too … but here we are. xx.”

Lastly, another fan took to Instagram to post a screenshot of what appeared to be a direct message conversation she was having with Gigi. “It’s just sad to have to defend my relationship when I just want to feel like a normal girl w a normal boyfriend sometimes,” Gigi wrote in the screenshot. “If I wasn’t ‘me’ I’d post him everyday…but I guess whoever wants to believe it’s fake will believe that … I should prob stop responding [wine emoji] [wink emoji].”

Gigi’s frustration is understandable but the confusion seems to come from the fact that both she and Zayn have been very open about not only the ups of their relationship but also the downs. They both announced that they ended things back in Mar. but very shortly after, they were seen together once again and now seem to be once again trying to make things work. Unlike Gigi, Zayn hasn’t commented on any of the recent posts.