Fergie Refuses To Let Josh Duhamel’s PDA With Eiza Gonzalez Ruin Her 4th Of July

No one is going to rain of Fergie’s 4th of July! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she isn’t exactly comfortable seeing Eiza Gonzalez and her ex-husband Josh Duhamel together, but she’s not going to let it ruin her day!

Eiza Gonzalez and Josh Duhamel’s relationship may be knew, but they’re really in to each other. As we previously reported, the lovebirds were spotted showing off major PDA while on vacation in Mexico on July 1, and it’s been brought to his ex-wife Fergie’s attention. “Fergie is spending the 4th with the number one guy in her life, her son [with Josh] Axl, and there’s no one she’d rather be with. Fergie has accepted that her marriage with Josh is over. She’s not bitter or clinging on. She isn’t in a place where she wants to have his dating life pushing in her face,” a source close to the “Glamorous” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Of course, it didn’t feel great seeing pictures of Josh making out with Eiza. But, Fergie is way too strong to let that get to her and it certainly won’t ruin her 4th of July,” the insider continued. “She’s going to relish her independence and enjoy the day with her favorite human, her son,” the source added. Well, that sounds like a perfect day to us! While Fergie may feel some type of way about Josh and Eiza’s PDA, we recently learned what it says about their relationship. And interestingly, Fergie may still have the upper hand.

“My impression from reviewing the photos is that she seems to be more invested than he is in this particular relationship,” Tonya Reiman, author of The Power of Body Language, explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This could be simply due to the fact that he is not very fond of PDA, however, when looking over pictures of him with Fergie, there seemed to be much more touching, playfulness, and affection involved,” Tonya continued.