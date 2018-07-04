Farrah Abraham Accused Of Photoshopping Her Butt As Fans Slam Her Cheery July 4 Post

Farrah Abraham was accused of photoshopping her behind when she took to Instagram on July 4 to post a smiling photo of herself wearing short shorts that showed her skin looking a little off. Check it out here!

Did Farrah Abraham photoshop her butt in her most recent Instagram post? Some fans seem to think so! The Teen Mom star took to the social media site on July 4 to post an inspirational message along with a smiling photo of herself wearing a denim jacket with white stars and some very short blue shorts that let almost her entire behind out. Although it was a sexy pic, something definitely seemed off about her booty, including the coloring and the shape, so naturally, fans made their opinions known and they accused the reality star of trying to alter her butt to make it appear in a more flattering light.

“Looks like photoshop gone bad,” one follower commented on the pic. “What’s wrong with her booty on the bottom is it just the picture?,” another asked. “it’s probably from her butt implants being to big for her body. Cause it sure as hell doesn’t match her thighs,” a third harshly suggested. Despite the negative feedback about the pic, Farrah seemed to intend to make the post positive with her motivating caption but some followers bashed her for that too. “For the I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T 🇺🇸 the leaders, the doers, the disrupters, no better way then celebrating your “survivor journey” on #independenceday stay true to your focus, your ambition, your drive your over coming is noticed and recognized on this very day. Cheers to the independent success stories 🥂GOD BLESS THE USA 🇺🇸 ♥️ #blessed#livingmybestlife #ilovemylife #survivor#independentwoman #independent#syrian #american #danish #sicilian #2018#victor #victory,” Farrah’s caption read.

“FYI Independence Day is not about your so-called ‘survivor journey’, whatever that is 😒. Its about the United States of America declaring their INDEPENDENCE from the British. I hate when Americans don’t know their own history 😑,” one follower replied. “Not sure you fully understand the meaning of 4th of July . Independence not independent 🤔,” another wrote. “You give America a bad name,” another follower commented.

While this certainly isn’t the first time Farrah’s been scrutinized, her holiday post seemed to go from well wishes to well disses in a matter of minutes! We guess that’s the sacrifice of being in the public eye!