Chance The Rapper Gets Engaged To Longtime GF Kirsten Corley At Backyard 4th Of July BBQ

Chance the Rapper is making an honest woman out of baby mama Kirsten Corley. We’ve got video of his sweet proposal to his longtime girlfriend at a backyard 4th of July BBQ.

There’s nothing like a backyard barbecue on the Fourth of July to kick back and….propose marriage! Chance the Rapper dropped down on one knee and asked longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley to be his wife while surrounded by family and friends. In a video obtained by The Shade Room, a shirtless Chance got down on one knee and asked “Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?” Of course she happily said yes. The couple already has a two-year-old daughter named Kensli.

Nobody looked more surprised than Kirsten, as the setting was so casual. It was literally a backyard barbecue! She’s seen in denim short shorts and a matching top and shirtless Chance — real name Chancelor Jonathan Bennett — is wearing blue and red trunks. Red white and blue decorations are on the fence behind him and his loved ones whooped when in the middle of the party he dropped to one knee in front of Kirsten. He made sure he had everyone’s attention before popping the question, as everyone cheered on what was about to happen.

After proposing and putting a very large solitaire diamond on Kirsten’s ring finger, he called over Kensli and held their little girl in his arms as his new fiancee beamed over the ring. With a rock like that we would be unable to stop staring at it too!

Chance, 25, showed love for Kirsten and Kensli when he took home the Grammy for Best New Artist in February 2017 during a heartfelt speech. The couple has been together since 2013 but have had lots of ups and downs. She had to ask a judge to name him as Kensli’s father on her birth certificate when the girl was six months old in Feb. of 2016 and asked for child support. But Kirsten amended it a month later after couple moved in together. He later moved out but by the time the Grammys rolled around the next year things were good again. Now they’re going to be husband and wife!