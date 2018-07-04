22 Pics Of Celebrities Wearing American Flags: Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus & More

In honor of July 4th, we’re looking back at times when celebrities, like Kim Kardashian and Bella Thorne, rocked American Flag-inspired outfits. Check it out here!

Happy Fourth of July! It’s always fitting to rock your best red, white and blue on this patriotic holiday, but if you REALLY want to go all out and wear a full-on American Flag look, look no further than right here for some inspiration. Tons of celebrities have rocked bathing suits and other looks that feature America’s flag in the past, and we’ve rounded them up in the gallery above. For example — Kim Kardashian went ALL out for July 4, 2015 when she rocked a sparkly tank AND shorts emblazoned with the American Flag. Even her fanny pack at a flag design. Slay, Kim!

Miley Cyrus has also made the most of her Fourth of July in the past. One year, she wore a bikini top that was half red and white striped and half blue with white stars. She paired the look with high-waisted shorts that also had an American Flag design. SO epic! Meanwhile, stars like Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne and Gigi Hadid have decided to go for a patriotic look when it comes to their bathing suits — they’ve all worn variations of the American Flag design on a one-piece or bikini in the past, and of course, they looked incredible.

The perfect place to get patriotic on July 4 is at a party or barbecue, which Taylor Swift and her friends know all too well. Tay has hosted plenty of Independence Day parties at her Rhode Island home, and one year, a bunch of guests, including Behati Prinsloo and Cara Delevingne, posed for a group photo sporting their American Flag-inspired looks.

