Blake Shelton Brings A Magical Performance To Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular

Blake Shelton gave an amazing performance of ‘Honeybee’ and other songs during his memorable appearance at the 2018 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular and it was absolutely thrilling! Check it out here!

Blake Shelton, 42, proved he knows how to put on a show when he gave a beautiful performance of “Honeybee” and “Gonna” at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN for Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. The country singing superstar played his acoustic guitar while looking dapper in a black blazer and jeans for his time on the stage and just like always, he left an amazing impression. He interacted with the enthusiastic crowd by shaking their hands and smiling his endearing smile and they were definitely thrilled to be witnessing one of country’s biggest superstars right there in front of them for the American event.

The legendary event, which celebrates the freedom of America, also featured a plethora of other talented stars, including Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson and even Ricky Martin! The annual celebration is known for entertaining large audiences with epic performances in all genres of music and this year was definitely no exception! With a massive fireworks display and celebrities we love, it’s easy to say that the Macy’s showcase is one of our 4th of July favorites.

In addition to playing the Macy’s show, Blake’s had a ton of great performances at other events this year. From opening the 2018 CMT Awards to rockin’ the house with Toby Keith at the 2018 ACM Awards, we’d say he’s had a pretty successful music year so far. His love life has also never been better. The hunky singer seems to more in love than ever with girlfriend Gwen Stefani and we couldn’t be happier for the two lovebirds. He seems to be on top of the world and we love witnessing it whenever he makes a great appearance!

We hope Blake continues to perform at other 4th of July events in the future! He’s always a great addition to the amazing lineup of talented musicians!