Ayesha & Steph Curry: 1st Pic Of Baby #3 Revealed — See Their Precious Newborn

Ayesha & Stephen Curry have added a new little one to the family, and infant son Canon is JUST as adorable as you’d imagine! Check out the newborn’s 1st photo here and prepare for cuteness overload!

WHAT a cutie! Ayesha Curry, 29, gave birth to her and Stephen Curry‘s, 30, third child and first son on the Fourth of July, and already fans have gotten a glimpse of the precious newborn! Proud papa Steph posted a super sweet photo of their little newborn angel Canon Jack, and seriously, the infant is beyond adorable. Ayesha and Steph are also proud parents to daughters Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2, and we cannot wait to see more pics of their newest addition posing with their sisters. Talk about a cute fam!

“On this journey, on this quest… protect me… I’m bless! Canon W. Jack Curry,” he captioned the adorable pic. We’re assuming the W is for “Wardell,” which is Steph’s actual first name and the full name of his dad Dell Curry. Steph adores his two daughters but he’s always wanted a son. He’s super close with his dad, a former NBA star who raised Steph on hoops and the two have a tight father-son bond. Dubs Nation has been hoping that he’d pass along his insanely skilled basketball genes to a little boy. NBA scouts are probably already lining up to sign the baby even though he’s only hours old.

We can only predict there’s even more precious photos to come, as Ayesha and Steph are not shy about showing off their family on social media. And let’s be real, the Currys are one of the most photogenic families in sports. Even while Ayesha was pregnant — despite suffering from intense morning sickness — the cookbook author still managed to post outfit shots from time to time, baby bump and all! We especially loved the edgy all-black ensemble she sported back in April — complete with a studded leather jacket and heeled booties.

Aside from being a fashion inspiration and loving mom, Ayesha is also a killer chef. In fact, it was becoming a parent that really inspired her to make it into a career! “After having [Riley], I kind of made a career change, and so I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do where I could be home with her and still have something for myself,” Ayesha told Hello Beautiful in 2015. “My main reason for doing all of this, is that I felt like at the time being a mom and being a wife wasn’t considered cool, and maybe it was a little bit looked down upon.” Well, Ayesha has definitely made being a mom look cool now — and we cannot wait to see more pics of her and Steph’s newest addition!