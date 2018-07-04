Andy Dick Shockingly Gropes Ivanka Trump In Newly Resurfaced ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Video

Whoa! In newly surfaced video, Andy Dick openly groped First Daughter Ivanka Trump on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ before the host had security boot him off the program in 2007. We’ve got the video.

Andy Dick has been arrested several times for allegedly groping women, but shockingly he did it on national TV and to Donald Trump‘s daughter Ivanka Trump in a 2007 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Ivanka, now 36, was the second guest on the show and Andy remained, sitting on the sofa next to her. The beautiful blonde wore a black mini-dress and knee-high black boots and Andy, 52, couldn’t keep his hands off her. The troubled comedian reached down and started caressing her thigh, making comments about how he though he saw glitter on her skin. Jimmy chastised him “Don’t touch Ivanka!” then got up out of his chair to physically move Andy further down the couch telling him “Donald Trump will kill both of us!” This was nine years before the tycoon was elected president.

Andy then proceeded to stroke Ivanka’s hair and the host scolded him again, reminding him that he promised to behave himself. Ivanka then proceeded to tell a fun story about how Donald’s wife Melania, 48, cuts his hair and helps him with his comb-over, then Andy got frisky yet again. He grabbed Ivanka’s arm and Jimmy was over it! He got out of his chair and physically pulled Andy further down the sofa while security joined in to help remove him. Jimmy grabbed Andy by the feet while his house band played music to help diffuse the situation, and a team of guards physically dragged Andy offstage.

The video surfaced just as Andy was charged with two counts of battery on July 2 for allegedly groping a woman in LA in April of this year. TMZ reported that he squeezed a stranger’s butt twice and made lewd comments to her while she passed him on a street. The LA City Attorney’s Office has since charged him with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery. He’s scheduled to be arraigned July 18.