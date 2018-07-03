Drita D’Avanzo: 5 Things To Know About ‘Mob Wives’ Star Feuding With Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham has found herself at the center of another very public feud — this time, with Drita D’Avanzo. Here’s everything to know about the fellow reality star.

Drita D’Avanzo and Farrah Abraham have been going at it back and forth in the press since they co-hosted a club opening in Atlantic City last month. First, Farrah went off on Drita on Instagram live, claiming she acted unprofessional during their joint appearance and referring to her as a “has-been.” Then, Drita fired back in an interview with Page Six, in which she admitted she wanted to “smack the f***” out of the Teen Mom star and claimed that Farrah’s reaction was out of pure jealousy. Farrah followed up by giving quotes to Us Weekly, reiterating that she feels Drita is lazy (in much harsher words, of course). Get to know more about Drirta here:

1. She’s a reality star just like Farrah. Drita was one of the original cast members on VH1’s series, Mob Wives. She was a regular on the show from season one in 2011, until its final season in 2016. She and Renee Graziano were the only two women who appeared as series regulars throughout the reality show’s entire existence. Drita also appeared on the Mob Wives spin-off series, Big Ang, and has teased the possibility of having her own spin-off, as well.

2. Other television appearances. Since garnering fame on Mob Wives, Drita has made several appearances on shows like Watch What Happens: Live and Celebrity Ghost Stories. She also competed on Scared Famous in 2017 and finished in 8th place.

3. She could’ve been a soccer star. Drita grew up with a soccer coach father, who pushed her to train super hart at the sport. She was invited to play for the Women’s National Soccer team, but turned down the opportunity.

4. She’s married with kids. Drita married Lee D’Avanzo in 2000. Together, they have two daughters, Aleeya and Gizelle.

5. She has a cosmetics line. Aside from starring on reality television, Drita is also very into makeup, and she launched her own cosmetics line called Lady Boss by Drita. She’s also worked as a freelance makeup artist in the past.