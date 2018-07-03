July 4th: What Stores & Restaurants Are Open On The National Holiday?

July 4th is considered a Federal Holiday — meaning most businesses are closed or have limited hours. Find out all the places that are open, just in case you may need an extra burger for your cookout, or want to get in a quick workout before the holiday festivities begin!

While most of us will be off on July 4th, celebrating our nation’s independence with family and friends — hopefully near a beach — some businesses and restaurants will remain open, just in case you need some last-minute goods, or want to eat out instead of BBQ! First, if you’re tossing away your hamburgers and hot dogs this year for a meal out, so many restaurants are having some great holiday deals you can cash in on! Applebee’s is open and offering free kids meals to up to two children aged 12 and under with the purchase of an adult entrée. Looking for a breakfast spot? Bruegger’s Bagels is also open and has some pretty cool red, white and blue bagels to celebrate! If colored bagels aren’t your thing, Einstein Bagel Co. is offering a buy one, get one special from the Flavors Across America sandwich series, all week!

To hit the sweet spot (or bring a last minute treat to your friend’s cookout), Krispy Kreme has some delectable donuts perfect for the Fourth of July theme! The Freedom Ring, the Patriotic Star, and the Chocolate Iced Glazed donuts each feature red, white, and blue sprinkles, so they’re perfect for the ‘gram. Need some coffee with those donuts? Have no fear — America runs on Dunkin’, so Dunkin’ Donuts is staying open, as is Starbucks! If you’re craving some finger-licking good chicken, look no further than Chick-fil-A, that will be open on the 4th from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sandwich spot, Quiznos, is also open and offering a buy one, get one deal for the members of the Quiznos loyalty program!

When it comes to drugstores for your basic go-tos, you’re in luck because most 24 hour Walgreens and CVS stores are open, but we recommend calling ahead to be sure your local store is. If they aren’t, Walmart is one of the major retailers that stays open on July 4th! The only thing you really won’t be able to do is send mail on July 4th, as all post offices are closed, since it is a Federal Holiday.

If you’re in NYC, so many bars and restaurants are offering some great deals, you won’t want to BBQ for yourself ever again. Drexlers (9 Avenue A) is promising with every purchase of any Jack Daniels cocktail, they will include your choice of a free hot dog or slider! Doors open at 4pm and the freebies will be available all night, while supplies last. As an added bonus, the bar will serve happy hour specials all night — I mean?! Then, Refinery Rooftop (63 W 38th St) will have their delicious Foot Long Dog, topped with avocado relish, crispy bacon, pickled red chilies and side of kettle chips, for just $16. Boulton + Watt (5 Avenue A) will be adding to the fun with an All-American Special! For just $16, you can enjoy your choice of Boulton & Watt’s signature burger (veggie burger option also available) or two specialty hot dogs, a jar of house-made pickles, and a cold draft beer. That sounds amazing. Happy Fourth of July!