Well, she’s definitely her father’s daughter. After doing a little decorating of her spacious New York City apartment, Tiffany Trump showed off her living room – which included a giant picture of herself!

On one hand, it’s a tad big narcissistic to have a massive portrait of yourself in your own living room. On the other hand, Tiffany Trump, 24, is a Trump. President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter was certainly on brand in an Instagram Story video she uploaded on July 2. The video, with an UNDER CONSTRUCTION filer, showed off Tiffany’s handiwork. “Almost done hanging,” she said, indicating the semi-abstract paintings – and the massive picture of herself — while holding up a power drill. “But can anyone help me patch up these holes? Please?”

Considering that Donald spent most of his life plastering his name on everything from hotels to golf clubs to steaks and discredited for-profit education companies (aka “Trump University”), it’s easy to say that “Trump” is a synonym for “egotistical,” “arrogant,” or “self-absorbed.” And Tiffany’s decor seems to follow in the family’s footsteps of putting herself in the spotlight. Yet, Tiffany has proved that she’s not a carbon copy of her controversial father, so it might be all right to cut her some slack.

After all, while President Trump is waging war on the nation’s military by banning transgender citizens from serving, Tiffany went out and celebrated Pride. Tiffany also liked a photo of a March For Our Lives protestor, showing love for expanding gun control. Tiffany also wore black and white during Donald’s first State of the Union address, and white is a color associated with the suffragette movement. Though, Tiffany’s step-mom, Melania Trump, 48, wore all white, too. The women of the Democratic party wore all black, similar to the #TimesUp protest at the Golden Globes. Tiffany’s two-toned outfit could be interpreted as supporting both sides?

While Donald and Ivanka Trump are close – to a point where it’s kind of gross – Tiffany and her dad aren’t that tight. She and Donald “can go weeks without speaking” to each other, a source close to the First Lady EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. While Melania has worked to include Tiffany in the family, Donald’s youngest daughter is doing her own thing. “Tiffany has Trump’s last name, but she’s really never felt like she’s part of the family.” So perhaps the giant picture in her living room is less a splash of narcissism and more an appreciation of herself? As RuPaul says, “if you can’t love yourself, hot the hell can you love someone else?”