Sutton improvises on the fly in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 3 episode of ‘The Bold Type.’ She turns her walk of shame into a stride of pride! Watch now!

Sutton (Meghann Fahy) walks into a pitch meeting fashionably late after a fun night out in this EXCLUSIVE The Bold Type sneak peek. Oliver (Stephen Conrad Moore) immediately asks Sutton for ideas and is fully aware that she’s late, so Sutton’s got to come up with something right here, right now. He also notices that she’s wearing the same outfit that she had on yesterday.

“This is part of my pitch,” Sutton explains. “Why pretend that you didn’t wake up in someone else’s bed without time to go home and change? Why not show up to work wearing the same thing you wore yesterday with a few small adjustments? And we’ll call it, ‘How to turn your walk of shame into a stride of pride.'”

There you have it, folks. Doesn’t “stride of pride” have such a great ring to it? And the million dollar question is: does Oliver buy her pitch? Yes, of course he does! Leave it to Sutton to come up with a brilliant idea when it’s crunch time. You go, girl. HollywoodLife spoke with Stephen ahead of the season 2 premiere about Oliver and Sutton’s evolving mentorship at Scarlet. “Oliver has set out to be a mentor in a different type of way, to have a protege that he can inspire who will go off and do wonderful things as well,” Stephen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think he’s a different type of mentor than Jacqueline. I think he is a man of we have to get things done, we’re the school of hard knocks, and you’re going to learn the way that I learned as well.” The Bold Type airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.