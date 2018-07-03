12 Boys Lost & Trapped In Thai Cave For 9 Days May Have To Swim Through Dark Tunnels To Escape

Although the 12 boys who disappeared with their soccer coach over a week ago have been found alive, they’re trapped in a Thai cave & will have to learn to dive or else wait months to be rescued from flooding waters!

After missing for 9 days, 12 boys and their soccer coach were found alive and trapped inside a Thai cave on July 2. The 13 individuals have received medical treatment and food, but the question is — how can they be rescued safely? The boys are stuck inside a flooded cave network, and will either have to learn to dive or will have to wait months for the caves to drain, according to CNN. Divers were able to reach the boys after 9 days, but more heavy rainfall could see water levels rise even more, thus threatening the air pocket where the group has taken refuge.

Attempts are currently being made to reduce the risk of over flooding by pumping water from the underground system. However, the water cannot be pumped fast enough. In the meantime, professional divers are highlighting how difficult any rescue would be by battling the difficult conditions in order to bring the boys food and medicine. “Now we have given food to the boys, starting with food that is easy to digest and provides high energy,” Thai Navy Seal Chief Rear Adm. Aphakorn Yoo-kongkaew told reporters at a news conference on July 3. “We have taken care of those boys following the doctor’s recommendation. So do not worry, we will take care of them with our best. We will bring all of them with safety.”

In addition to food and medical supplies, the boys have been given access to telephone lines so that they can talk to their families. For the time being though, the focus remains on building up the boys’ strength so that they can make the journey out. “We don’t have to rush. We are trying to take care of them and make them strong. Then the boys will come out to see you guys,” Aphakorn said.

The moment missing Thai boys and their football coach are located over a week after going missing in a cave system Full story: https://t.co/crXaVZejY9 pic.twitter.com/SM8mvfNuic — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 2, 2018

At the same time though, rescue efforts do seem to have a timeline. After all, with heavy rain expected to continue in the next few days, rising water levels could actually force rescuers to act sooner rather than later. For now though, Captain Akanand Surawan, a commander with the Royal Thai Navy, said authorities would now supply the group with four months’ worth of food and also begin teaching the boys how to scuba dive. The reference to four months most likely means authorities are considering waiting until the rainy season ends in October to begin the rescue.