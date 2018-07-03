Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Reportedly ‘Moving In Together’ After Brief Breakup Over Alleged Cheating

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie may be taking their relationship to the next level as the couple has reportedly decided to move in together after several months of dating.

Scott Disick, 35, and girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, are proving they’re seriously back together after briefly splitting up by reportedly getting ready to live in the same house! “Scott and Sofia are moving in together,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’ll move into his house.” The duo made the serious decision after Sofia allegedly split with Scott for two days last month after a source says she found out he “cheated on her in Miami”. In addition to the initial claim, Scott was reportedly also seen getting close with a mystery woman at Kanye West‘s album listening party on May 31 but it seems like Sofia’s clearly forgiven him for his wrongdoings!

Like any other couple, Scott and Sofia have definitely seemed to experience some ups and downs but this next move of moving in together seems to solidify the fact that they’re hoping to have a long-term future together. With that future, Sofia will most likely be around Scott and Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids, which she’s already begun doing. The daughter of Lionel Richie was recently seen out and about with Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, and she looked pretty happy and comfortable.

Like Sofia, Younes Bendjima, 25, who is dating Kourtney, is also getting close to the kids. He’s recently been seen having fun with them while on vacation and was even spotted carrying Reign. It’s good to know that the children have four people caring for them despite their parents’ romance not working out! So how does Kourtney feel about Sofia and Scott taking things to the next level? “She just cares about the kids and that they’re OK with the situation, which they are,” the source explained.