Scott Disick: Why He Suffers Major FOMO Every Time He Sees Kourtney Kardashian In A Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian has been putting her bikini bod on display like crazy lately, and it has her ex, Scott Disick, feeling like he’s REALLY missing out.

Scott Disick is happily in a relationship with Sofia Richie, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t start missing his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, once in a while. She’s actually been weighing on his mind quite a bit lately, and it’s all because of her bangin’ body, an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Now that they’re not together and she’s got this dream body, he’s drooling over her,” our source reveals. “Anytime he sees a pic of her in a bikini he gets mad because he can’t have her anymore. Kourtney has never looked this good and it’s giving him major FOMO.” (That’s “fear of missing out,” in case you didn’t know)!

One person who does get to enjoy Kourtney’s incredible figure is her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. The lovebirds recently embarked on quite the romantic getaway to Italy, during which Kourt spent a LOT of time in her bikinis. It certainly must not have been easy for Scott to see those photos! Of course, Kourtney didn’t get this body by just sitting around — she’s worked HARD for it. As we previously reported, she’s upped her workouts like crazy in the last year and a half, and makes sure to get some fitness in five days a week, every week. She even did a couples’ workout with Younes during the Italy trip!

Luckily, Scott’s been able to keep pretty distracted on a trip of his own with Sofia Richie. They were recently spotted spending time together in New York City, and their PDA may even rival that of Kourt and Younes’.

Clearly, both Kourtney and Scott have moved on from their 10-year relationship, but sometimes there’s just that one person you can’t forget!