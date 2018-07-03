Richard Swift, 41: Black Keys Bassist Dies After Shocking Reveal Of ‘Life-Threatening’ Condition

Sad news: Richard Swift, the bassist for the band Black Keys, passed away just before July 4th, after battling a mysterious ‘life-threatening’ condition. Here’s what we know.

Nearly four months after it was revealed that the Black Keys performer was hospitalized for a ‘life-threatening’ condition, bassist Richard Swift died on July 3rd, at the age for 41. The news was confirmed by his band mate Dan Auerbach on Instagram, several hours after his passing. Dan, who also played with Richard in the band The Arcs, mourned his friend, saying, “Today the world lost of the most talented musicians I know. He’s now with his Mom and Sister. I will miss you my friend.” An official Facebook page for Richard also confirmed the news with a special tribute, caption, “And all the angels since ‘Que Sera Sera.’ Richard Ochoa Swift. March 16. 1977 – July 3, 2018.”

Swift’s team confirmed to the site Pitchfork that the singer-songwriter was diagnosed with a ‘life-threatening condition’ on June 19, 2018, and had been relocated to Tacoma, Washington to recover. At that time, his family launched a GoFundMe page, with a goal to raise $100,000 to help cover the medical costs. When Swift died, the account had raised over $87,000. While he was a member of the Black Keys, Swift was also well-known as a member of The Shins, from 2011 to 2016. As he worked with The Shins, he also toured with the Black Keys as their bassist, and played drums in the Arcs. The talented musician also worked as a producer, helping Foxygen, Guster, the Mynabirds, Sharon Van Etten and more.

His last album “The Atlantic Ocean,” featured Swift’s pop-genre writing, and collaborations with Sean Lennon, Mark Ronson, and Ryan Adams. He will be missed, but his undeniable mark on the music industry will be sure to live on through the music of the Black Keys, the Shins, the Arcs and beyond.