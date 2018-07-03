Rapper Remy Ma and her husband Papoose are having a big week, jam-packed full of great news and we couldn’t be happier for them.

Congratulations are in order for Remy Ma, 38, and her husband Papoose, 40. Hot on the heels of their vow renewal, the hip-hop stars revealed that they are going to have their first child together! Remy – whose real name is Reminisce Smith – announced the news on Instagram on July 3, hours after sharing photos and a video clip of their very romantic ceremony. Just after they renewed their vows, Remy told their guests, “We also wanted our family here when we told you guys…” At that point Papoose lovingly touched his wife’s stomach and said, “We’re having a baby.”

Remy captioned the video and the pics, writing, “Oh yea…& then this happened.” She added, “I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way.” The Love & Hip-Hop: New York star went on to write, “Sidebar, been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now.”

The baby news is especially fabulous for the couple who sadly experienced a miscarriage in January 2017. She shared that devastating news with her Instagram followers at the time. It’s only natural that Remy would then go on to share this happy turn of events with her fans too. She is already mom to her son Jayson, who was born in 2000. She is also stepmother to Papoose’s three children but this will be the couple’s first baby together.

Papoose gushed about new blessing on Instagram, writing, “Y’all already know I’m on level 1 thousand! Man I almost told y’all so many times! But my wife would’ve killed me. She wanted to wait until after the first trimester!” He added, “Words can’t describe my happiness. I’m just working/building on myself… So I can be the best father possible! God is good. #blacklove.”