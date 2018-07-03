Pippa Middleton Finally Looks Pregnant In See-Through White Sundress– So Cute

I spy a baby bump! Pippa Middleton flaunted her pregnant belly while carrying shopping bags in London on July 2. See the photo here!

They say, when you’re pregnant, you glow. This is certainly true for Pippa Middleton, 34, who’s expecting her first child with her husband James Matthews. The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister showed off her growing belly while transporting shopping bags from her car into her home on July 2. Pippa looked absolutely incredible in a white sundress from the brand Séraphine, which is one of Kate Middleton’s favorites, paired with sneakers and rounded shades. Pippa, who announced her pregnancy in April, is just a few months away from giving birth.

As we previously told you, Pippa confirmed the happy news a few days before Kate gave birth to her third child with Prince William. So, they were able to enjoy their pregnancies together for a brief period of time. So cute, right? Kate “could have not been more delighted” by the news, according to The Sun. “When Pippa found out she was pregnant, she was obviously thrilled and utterly overjoyed,” a source told the outlet.

Back in May, Pippa showed off her belly again while walking her dogs. She looked as cute as ever in a loose fitting pink dress that featured buttons down the middle. “Pippa and James have always known they wanted children,” the source continued. “They have made the most of their first few months of marriage and felt the time was right to expand their family,” the insider added. For those of you who don’t know, Pippa and James got married on May 20 of last year at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield.

Kate was of course a bridesmaid, and held Pippa’s train for the ceremony. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more excited for Pippa, and can’t wait to meet her baby when he/she arrives!