Nikki Bella says yes to a lace wedding dress on Sunday’s episode ‘Total Bellas.’ Watch the heartwarming clip here!

Nothing’s more exciting than trying on wedding gowns. On the July 8 episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella tries on two wedding dresses before finding the dress. “Oh my gosh, I just got goosebumps,” Nikki’s twin Brie says after she walks out in a long sleeve lace gown with a sweetheart neckline. “How amazing is this? I love this. I feel like a Barbie,” Nikki says, and we certainly agree. The dress is perfect as it fits her like a glove and shows off her non-existent waist.

“It’s so funny because you always know when a bride finds their dress, because they walk out and it’s like this big smile and they feel like a queen. You’re just like, ‘that’s it,'” Brie said during a confessional. “That’s the smile I’ve been looking for lately, and I just feel like we’ve made a turn. Things are going to start feeling really special and feel like, ‘hey, I’m getting married!” Brie continued in reference to Nikki’s drama with her fiancé John Cena. As many of you may know, Nikki has been extremely vocal about John’s absence throughout the entire planning process on the show. However, we were still heartbroken when John and Nikki revealed they had ended their engagement just a few weeks before their wedding on April 15.

Their decision to call it quits was a result of their opposing stances on marriage and children. But, John clearly had a change of heart as he went on the Today Show and said “I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.” So, the couple got back together in May, and are ready to give it a another shot! We wish them the best!