Did Nicki Minaj Confirm She’s Dating Future? See The Lavish Present Fans Think He Sent Her

Nicki Minaj is definitely feeling herself after receiving some major gifts from a special someone… and fans think that they’re from Future!

In a new Instagram video, Nicki Minaj is seen sitting on the floor shrieking after opening not one, but two Chanel boxes filled with stunning bags just for her! “Thank you. you know the way to a Barbie’s (heart emoji)” the rapper captioned the video. Of course, these bags could have just been gifted to her by the PR team at Chanel, but fans seem to think they’re actually from her rumored BF Future! Media Takeout pointed out that Future’s recent Instagram Live featured pictures of the same Chanel boxes, with the words “If she yours she yours…” These two have been rumored to be dating for the last year, but more recently they’ve been seen out and about together, hitting up a Miami club together in May. Then, of course, they’re planning their world tour together!

Last year, when the rumors started, Future’s ex Ciara reportedly reached out to Nicki to warn her about her ex-hubs. “To say there’s no love lost between Ciara and Future would be an understatement,” the insider said. “She sent an e-mail to Nicki warning her to be careful as Future can’t be trusted. She also warned Nicki that she thinks he may be using her.” They added, “Nicki just laughed it all off though, she thinks it’s sour grapes on Ciara’s part and that she’s acting like a scorned woman. Nicki’s big enough and strong enough to look out for herself, she doesn’t need any help or advice from anybody when it comes to her love life.” Well, if they really are dating, he sure knows how to shop for his girl!

Just yesterday, Future also posted to his Instagram a portrait of himself with the caption “Find real love. Damn near impossible.” Could he be hinting that he’s found it with Nicki?! We’ll have to wait and see!