What a bombshell! Ageless Naomi Campbell turned heads in a racy sheer dress at a party in Paris where she showed off plenty of under boob.

Once a supermodel, always a supermodel .Naomi Campbell looked drop dead gorgeous when she arrived a a party for Vogue magazine in Paris on July 3. It’s still mind-blowing that she’s 49-years-old as she looks decades younger, both in her face and her killer body. She proudly showed off that gravity hasn’t affected her chest in any way, as she arrived in a braless sheer dress with dramatic cutouts that allowed her to flaunt plenty of under boob. The structured dress was modern and one of a kind, which is only fitting as its Haute Couture week in Paris.

Naomi went head to toe dramatic wearing shoulder-length kinked curls in her hair, a giant gold choker along with several other statement necklaces, bracelets and embellished open toed heels. She strutted into the party with the same attitude she uses to own catwalks all over the world.

Naomi shot to fame in the late 80s as one of the five OG supermodels alongside Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Claudia Schiffer. All of them have long since retired from doing regular runway shows, but the London native is still going strong as she’s nearing 50. She did hint at a party in Cannes in May that her days may be numbered. “‘I don’t know if I can walk much longer, it’s been 32 years. It’s an honor to walk. I’d love for it to be carried on by the younger generation and for me to sit in the audience and watch,” Naomi revealed.

Naomi wore a similar boob-baring dress in Cannes at the red carpet premiere of director Spike Lee‘s film BlacKkKlansman on May 14. She donned a navy couture frock with a spider-web top that had tons of cutouts and showed most of her breasts, with just a piece of fabric over her nipples. Hey, if you’ve got it flaunt it and Naomi’s body is hotter than ever!