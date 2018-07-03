Melania Trump Wears Sky-High Heels Visiting Injured Vets At Walter Reed Hospital Before July 4th

Melania Trump wore her trademark sky-high heels to visit injured vets at Walter Reed Hospital. We’ve got the details on her patriotic trip after visiting with migrant children separated from their parents.

No statement jackets here! Melania Trump, 48, wore her patriotic finest on a surprise visit to meet with injured veterans at Walter Reed Hospital on July 3. The first lady had on a navy blue blouse, matching culotte pants and her trademark sky high stilettos. This marks yet another unannounced visit after she headed to Texas and Arizona to meet with migrant children separated from their mothers by husband Donald‘s zero tolerance immigration policy in June. Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said that her Walter Reed trip was to visit with “combat injured service members & their families.”

FLOTUS later tweeted “I had a wonderful visit to @ WRBethesda today. Thank you to the many dedicated service members & medical staff who take such good care of our men & women in uniform,” along with a series of photos meeting with injured servicemen and hospital workers. Her visit was dignified and without controversy, unlike when she wore the insensitive statement jacket that read “I really don’t care. Do u?” to visit migrant children separated from their mothers at a Texas shelter in June.

The cruel and cold message on her jacket caused people to protest her visit outside the Southwest Key shelter in Phoenix on June 28, where she talked to staff and migrant children housed there. Despite her good will visits to understand the issue, several thousand children remain separated from their mothers and the task of reuniting them is a deeply complicated one. Some of the kids are so young that they don’t even know what country they came from. Trump did sign an executive order halting the separation of children from their parents, but that hasn’t solved the crisis of what to do with the kids already in federal custody.

I had a wonderful visit to @WRBethesda today. Thank you to the many dedicated service members & medical staff who take such good care of our men & women in uniform. pic.twitter.com/iPjxyRhY4H — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 3, 2018

Melania has a deep appreciation for Walter Reed Hospital as she spent five days at the Bethesda, MD facility in May following kidney surgery. She wasn’t seen for nearly a month afterwards, but now she’s back on full duty as first lady. Her pre-Fourth of July visit with injured vets no doubt lifted their spirits on the eve of our most patriotic holiday. And unlike when she wore high heels to visit hurricane ravaged disaster zones, her beloved stilettos were perfectly on point.