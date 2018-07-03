Meghan Markle Slammed By Friends Of Prince Harry’s Dad: ‘Her Family Is Common & Her Gown Didn’t Fit’

This is just awful. Prince Charles’ friend Nicky Haslam isn’t ready to accept Meghan Markle as a part of the Royal Family. Find out what he had to say about the former ‘Suits’ actress here!

If you’re still obsessing over the royal wedding, you’re not alone. However, not everyone is too excited about Meghan Markle’s fairytale ending. Nicky Haslam, 78, a friend of the family, didn’t hold back when talking about the Duchess of Sussex during an interview with The Daily Mail. “They’re frightfully common,” Nicky said about Meghan’s family, specifically her father Thomas Markle Sr. “It would have been awful if that huge lump [Meghan’s father] had been there,” Nicky continued. For those of you who need a refresher, Thomas couldn’t attend the May 19 nuptials due to a serious heart procedure.

“The royals probably don’t quite know how to deal with them,” Nicky said. But, Nicky did give Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland a pass. “One person who wasn’t common was her mother,” he added. Well, that’s nice. Nicky also cruelly dissed Meghan’s Givenchy bridal gown. “I didn’t very much like her dress– it didn’t fit, among other things. It should have been made of thinner stuff, it seemed to be made of concrete,” Nicky said. Interestingly, Nicky is an interior designer, so we can understand his opinion on her style. However, we think Meghan’s gown was perfect and modest.

While Nicky’s remarks are a bit harsh, he’s not the only one who feels some type a way about Meghan’s father. After Thomas dissed Queen Elizabeth II in a recent interview, he’s been on thin ice with the royal family. “Thomas is walking a fine line… This blabbing needs to stop if he want to maintain any relationship with Harry and Meghan,” a source explained to Us Weekly. “The proper thing to do would have been to let Meghan and Kensington Place know he was giving an interview,” the source continued. Well, we can only hope they can fix their strained relationship.