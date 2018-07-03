Liam Payne Reportedly Threatened To Fight Cheryl Cole’s Ex-Husband In Heated Clash At Restaurant

This is not good! Liam Payne almost got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole’s ex-husband at a restaurant in London last week. Here’s everything we know!

Days before Liam Payne’s split from Cheryl Cole, the former One Direction member nearly got into a fight with her other ex Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini on Friday June 29, according to The Sun. It all went down at The Chiltern Firehouse in central London when Liam allegedly threatened to fight Jean-Bernard because he was unhappy with how he treated Cheryl, a source explained to the outlet. Witnesses at the restaurant claim Liam started it by giving Jean-Bernard dirty looks. “JB asked his friend why this guy was eyeballing him, and then he realized it was his ex’s fella,” the witness said. “Liam was snarling and beckoning him over a fight. There was a lot of gesturing, goading each other and making threats across the room.”

It got so bad that the waitstaff were forced to intervene in order to prevent a physical altercation. However, Jean-Bernard offered to leave the eatery peacefully. “He assured them he was not looking for a fight and would leave because he was getting on an early flight,” the witness added. For those of you who don’t know, Jean-Bernard and Cheryl got married in 2014 and later divorced in 2016.

As we previously told you, Cheryl and Liam announced their split on June 1, after two years of dating. Together they have one son, Bear, who was born on March 22, 2017. “Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together,” Liam shared on Twitter. We wish them the best during this difficult time.