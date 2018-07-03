Kylie Jenner: Why She’s Now Posting Pics Of Stormi After Refusing To Do So Amid Bullying

Kylie Jenner scrubbed her social media pics of daughter Stormi after trolls bullied the little girl. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Ky’s now not going to let haters get her down.

Who could hate on a little baby? Apparently plenty of mean people as Kylie Jenner pulled photos of four-month-old daughter Stormi Webster from her social media last month after trolls made cruel comments about the little one’s looks. Now she’s slowly allowing Stormi to be seen again, but only via her IG stories and didn’t show her baby’s face. “Kylie didn’t say that she was never posting photos of Stormi ever again. She said that she wouldn’t be posting pics for a while — that was back on June 10, after reading a whole load of particularly horrible and downright nasty comments people had left on photos she had posted of her beautiful baby. She then decided to delete all of the photos she had posted of Stormi. And who can blame her?” a source close to the 20-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kylie might be super famous and mega-rich, but she’s still human, and it hurts her to read unbelievably toxic and poisonous things aimed at her innocent daughter. Kylie has realized though that she can’t give in to the trolls as that’s what they want, so she’s going to continue to live her life on her terms and just ignore them. At the end of the day, these people really are sad and pathetic if they get any degree of pleasure or satisfaction out of anonymously bullying a beautiful little baby with venomous comments online. They deserve pity really more than anything,” our insider adds.

Kylie debuted little Stormi on her Instagram after her Feb. 1 birth, using it to reveal her name, her first photos, and regularly posted proud pics of her "Angel Baby." She learned first hand how showing pics of her daughter could have a downside when fans developed a crazy theory that Stormi looked way more like Ky's bodyguard Tim Chung than baby daddy Travis Scott, 27. The lip kit mogul did her best to ignore the wild comparisons, and Tim finally had to come out and flatly deny the rumors

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable. Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only,” Tim wrote in a May 12 Instagram post. He added, “There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family.”