Kylie Jenner: Why She’s Now Posting Pics Of Stormi After Refusing To Do So Amid Bullying
Kylie Jenner scrubbed her social media pics of daughter Stormi after trolls bullied the little girl. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Ky’s now not going to let haters get her down.
Who could hate on a little baby? Apparently plenty of mean people as Kylie Jenner pulled photos of four-month-old daughter Stormi Webster from her social media last month after trolls made cruel comments about the little one’s looks. Now she’s slowly allowing Stormi to be seen again, but only via her IG stories and didn’t show her baby’s face. “Kylie didn’t say that she was never posting photos of Stormi ever again. She said that she wouldn’t be posting pics for a while — that was back on June 10, after reading a whole load of particularly horrible and downright nasty comments people had left on photos she had posted of her beautiful baby. She then decided to delete all of the photos she had posted of Stormi. And who can blame her?” a source close to the 20-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.