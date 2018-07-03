Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Serious Side Boob In Sexy One Piece Suit While On Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian proved she’s perfected the side boob look when she showed off some serious skin on July 3 in a flattering black one-piece swimsuit while posing on vacation in Capri with Younes Bendjima and her kids.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, took to Instagram on July 3 to show pics of herself flaunting some serious side boob while wearing a black one-piece swimsuit during her vacation in Capri with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, and her kids. The sexy Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was strutting her stuff and relaxing on a luxurious boat with Younes when she showed off her amazing bod and at some moments, she accessorized her refreshing look with a matching black hat and shades. “Ride with u,” Kourtney captioned some of the pics.

The gorgeous couple have been posing for numerous pics together over the past few days during their getaway and it has us seriously taking in the summer vibes! They always seem to know how to look fantastic no matter what they’re doing and we just love witnessing it. Kourtney’s been very open about her various vacations over the past year and she always leaves a trail of beautiful photos on her social media pages.

In addition to posing alone in the sunny climate, Younes and Kourtney seem to be having a great time with Kourtney’s kids. Younes was recently spotted carrying Kourt and Scott Disick‘s son, Reign, 3, while in Italy on June 30 and we love how comfortable he looked taking on temporary daddy duties! It’s great to see him bonding with Kourtney and Scott’s kids since it seems their relationship is getting serious and going well. We can’t wait to see if there will be more outings like these with the lovebirds and the kiddos.

Kourtney proves age is just a number every time she poses and shows off her incredible body in amazing pics! We love seeing her work it as a mother and as a successful woman!