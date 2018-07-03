Kevin Spacey: 3 More Men Reportedly Accuse Actor Of Sexual Assault In U.K.

More bad news for the shamed former ‘House of Cards’ star, who is facing fresh criminal allegations in London, according to a report.

Kevin Spacey, 58, is reportedly facing three new sexual assault allegations in London. The former House of Cards star is already the subject of a Scotland Yard investigation into claims that he allegedly assaulted three other men. But the case has widened and the Metropolitan Police are now looking into claims from three more men who came forward this year, according to TMZ, who broke the news.

It’s claimed that one man shared his allegations with the Met in April. The unnamed person alleges that the actor assaulted him more than 20 years ago in 1996. Two more men claim their alleged incidents took place more recently. One supposedly took place in Lambeth, London in 2008. The other alleged assault reportedly took place in Gloucester, outside the capital, in 2013. These new accusations mean that Spacey is now being criminally investigated in London and back home in the U.S in Massachusetts following claims that he assaulted an 18-year-old there.

In London the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are also reportedly involved in all six cases in the investigation. Back in October 2017, Spacey’s career was derailed when Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp alleged that the actor carried him into a bed and tried to sleep with him when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. Now 46, Rapp told BuzzFeed News about the alleged incident that he says took place at a party at Spacey’s New York apartment in 1986. He said, “My stomach churns. I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It’s just deeply confusing to me.”

Spacey later tweeted a response to Rapp’s allegations, writing, “I’m beyond horrified to hear this story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.” Spacey was later dropped from the House of Cards. We contacted his rep for comment on these latest allegations.