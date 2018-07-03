13 Times The Kardashians Looked Hotter Than Ever On Boats: Bikini Pics & More

What’s hotter than a picture of a Kardashian? A picture of a Kardashian on a boat, of course! Check out these steamy pics of the Kardashian sisters living their best lives on boats!

They’re on a boat, don’t you ever forget! The Kardashians love exotic vacations, and they’re always sure to take the hottest pics while enjoying the open seas! We don’t blame them though — if we had boats, you bet we’d be snapping pics too! Recently Kourtney Kardashian, 39, went on a lavish vacation to Capri with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, and took so many epic boat pics along the way! Our favorite is one she posted on June 24th, where she wore checkered shorts, an orange button down crop top, and a super cute hat! Kourtney surely looked like she was living her best life!

Back in May of this year, new parents Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 27, took a bit of a baby moon and enjoyed a beautiful vacation in the sun, as well. Kylie posted a cheeky photo of the lovebirds flipping off the camera while lounging in the sun on the boat. She wore an adorable red one piece suit and looked absolutely amazing for being three months post-partum. She posted another, more close-up photo of her bathing suit and we’re actually obsessed. Kylie posed with her booty poppin’ as she descended down the stairs of the yacht and smiled sweetly at the camera — too cute!

Kendall Jenner, 22, loves to enjoy her time on boats too! Last year, Kenny posted a cute photo straddling her jet ski as she took a selfie break. Hey, jet skis are boats too! Kendall loves floating around on her jet ski with her friends and has posted so many cute pics from her adventures — slay the open seas, Kendall!

