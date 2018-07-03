Justin Timberlake gave his fans a thrill on July 3 when he unexpectedly released a new song called ‘SoulMate’ just in time for the summer and it’s pretty fantastic. Listen to the catchy tune here!

Justin Timberlake, 37, surprisingly dropped a surprise track on July 3 that is sure to become the summer anthem for this year and we’re loving it! “SoulMate” is a groovy laid back catchy tune that definitely gets us in the mood to sit back and relax while we take in the sun-filled summery places like the beach or the car with the top down. “SUMMER STARTS NOW” the caption for the song’s YouTube page read and we agree! With lyrics such as “I wanna be your soulmate for the night, just for the night,” JT is definitely giving us some serious summer love vibes. His smooth vocals that we’ve come to all know and cherish are perfectly showcased in the track and it leaves us wanting more!

Justin’s new song is just one reason he’s been having a great year when it comes to his career. He’s been playing shows for his highly popular Man of the Woods world tour and put on a memorable performance with Chris Stapleton at the 2018 Brit Awards back in Feb. To top it all off, he went back to where it all started when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with his former fellow bandmates of NSYNC in Apr.

In addition to his epic success in music, Justin recently made very different headlines when his former Friends with Benefits co-star Patricia Clarkson, shockingly revealed that the crooner has a “big” penis. During her tell-all interview on Watch What Happens Live, she answered host Andy Cohen‘s question of whether or not he was “gifted below the waist”. “Oh yes!,” she enthusiastically replied. “They were shooting a scene that he couldn’t keep anything on,” she explained. “And he is a… gorgeous man.” Wow! It’s good to know Justin has more than just his musical talent!