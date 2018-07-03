Eiza Gonzalez Quickly Deletes IG Video After Fans Spot Josh Duhamel Undressing In Back

When eagle-eyed fans noticed a man, likely Josh Duhamel, stripping down in the background of Eiza Gonzalez’s Instagram post, she abruptly deleted the vid and shared an updated version. WOOPS!

Eiza Gonzalez, 28, was simply trying to show off her bikini bod in a sexy Instagram selfie, but she shared a bit more than she bargained for when she posted the video to her page! The gorgeous actress was filming herself in the mirror when she reportedly moved the camera a bit too far in one direction, catching a glimpse of a man, presumably her boyfriend, Josh Duhamel, 45, struggling to get his pants off in the background. Fans quickly caught onto the sighting, prompting Eiza to delete the vid and re-post an updated version that didn’t include a dose of background eye candy. You can see the new version below.

Josh and Eiza are currently vacationing in Mexico, officially going public with their romance after reportedly dating for several months. One day before Eiza’s bikini mirror selfie, the two were photographed hanging out on a boat, and even indulging in a hot and heavy makeout session! These lovebirds were first rumored to be dating back in February, but it wasn’t until June when they started stepping out in public together. Now, it looks like they won’t be hiding their love at all any longer!

This is Josh’s first serious relationship since separating from his wife, Fergie, after eight years of marriage in 2017. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, falling for someone else so fast was the last thing the actor expected. “He met Eiza and everything changed,” our insider dished. “At first they were just hooking up and keeping it casual, but he’s really fallen for her in a big way.”

Josh and Fergie have one son together, Axl, who is four years old. It is unclear if Josh has introduced him to his new lady friend yet, but if he hasn’t it certainly seems like he’s on track to do so soon!