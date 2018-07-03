Jay Z Gets His Tourist Look On In Sneakers On Family Vacay With Blue Ivy & Beyonce — See Pics

It’s time for a Carter family vacation! After dropping a new album, JAY-Z and Beyonce took a well-earned break from their ‘OTR II’ tour to take Blue Ivy out on a trip. Oh, and Hova totally got the ‘tourist’ look on lock!

It might be a played-out meme, but JAY-Z – “What are those?” Actually, knowing how much money JAY, 48, and Beyonce, 36, make, those Pumas(?) Hova rocked in the photos Bey uploaded to her Instagram account on July 2 were probably some special edition kicks worth more than the average person’s rent. However, the real value in these family photos is not the clothes on JAY and Bey’s body, but in the smiles on their faces as they posed with Blue Ivy, 6. At once glance, the Carters look like any other family on vacation, enjoying themselves while posing near a gorgeous marina.

Beyonce didn’t tag their location or add any captions to the photos she uploaded, so where the Carters remains a mystery. The next two dates on the “OTR II” tour are in Milan and Rome, so it wouldn’t be that far off to guess that those majestic mountains behind Beyonce are in Italy. It could also be Greece — or who knows? Maybe Beyonce finally bought her own Mediterranean county and she is literally “Queen Bey” visiting her kingdom? Wherever they are, JAY, Bey and Blue look like they’re having the time of their lives.

Blue’s smile is a much different reaction than the clip a fan uploaded earlier in the month. During one of their “OTR II” tour shows, a shot of the power couple “in bed” was projected on one of the massive screens. Blue, who happened to be in the audience, was absolutely humiliated to see her Mom and Dad in bed together! “Poor baby wasn’t trying to be traumatized,” one fan commented. Poor girl! Imagine seeing your parents getting freaky in the sheets with 60,000 other paying fans. The horror!

In addition to redefining “Dad Bod,” it seems Jay (with Bey) is redefining “the Summer of Love,” judging by the warmth radiating off those family vacation photos. That’s pretty incredible considering how close he came to “f*cking up” the marriage, as Beyonce raps on “LoveHappy,” a track off The Carters’ Everything Is Love. “Yeah, you f*cked up the first stone, we had to get remarried,” Beyonce sings, with Jay responding with, Y’all know how I met her, we broke up and got back together / To get her back, I had to sweat her.” For the sake of the marriage, here’s hoping the only sweating Jay’s doing is under the hot Italian sun.