Halsey & G-Eazy Split After Months Of Dating, She Confirms: ‘I Wish Him The Best’

Halsey’s best known song is ‘Bad at Love’ and apparently she is. The singer and rapper G-Eazy have broken up and we’ve got the details.

Oh no! One of music’s cutest couples is no more as Halsey and G-Eazy are calling time out on their romance. The pair had been dating since the fall of 2017 and made numerous performances together. But the 23-year-old singer revealed to fans in an Instagram message on July 3 that she’s taking some me-time and focusing on herself. “I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best,” the “Bad at Love” singer wrote.

