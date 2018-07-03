Drake’s Son: Conspiracy Theory Claims He Revealed Adonis’ Middle Name In Song Lyrics Months Ago

A theory about Drake’s son claims the rapper subtly revealed the baby’s middle name in the lyrics to ‘God’s Plan’ when the song was released six months ago!

One girl’s theory about Drake’s son, Adonis’, middle name has quickly gone viral! Twitter user @kayraddddd wrote on July 2, “Drake’s son’s name is Adonis Mahbed so in God’s Plan when he said “I only love my bed & my momma” he actually said “I only love Mahbed & my momma” I’m shook bye.” Of course, she’s referring to iconic lyrics from the rapper’s hit, “God’s Plan,” which was released in Jan. 2018, with the theory that Drizzy was trying to subtly reference his son months before even coming clean about his existence.

Of course, there’s no full-proof evidence to back this up — Drake has not even confirmed that the baby’s name is Adonis, much less commented on the middle name. However, the whole thing has definitely gotten fans buzzing about the possibility! Rumors that Drizzy had fathered a child first surfaced in May 2017, when Sophie Brussaux came forward to claim she was pregnant with his child. At the time, reps for Drake denied the story publicly, but were adamant that Drake would step up and support the baby if it did turn out to be his.

Well, fast forward one year later, and Drake must’ve gotten some sort of legit confirmation that he’s Adonis’ father. He’s reportedly been financially supporting both Sophia AND Adonis since her pregnancy, and he finally confessed to fathering a child on his album Scorpion, which was released June 29.

However, on the record, Drake also admitted he’s only met Adonis in person ONE time — around Christmas 2017 – since his birth in Oct. 2017. He also shared that he has only met Sophie twice before he impregnated her. Still, he vowed in the song lyrics that he will be in his son’s life, even though the situation is not what he expected for his life.