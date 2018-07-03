Drake ‘Hit Extra Hard’ By Murder Of Smoke Dawg: Why Being A Dad Has Changed His Perspective On Life

Drake is absolutely devastated by the loss of friend and former tour mate Smoke Dawg. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how being father to his own son as changed his life perspective.

The rap world was hit hard with the June 30 murder of up and coming Toronto rhyme master Smoke Dawg, real name Jahvante Smart. His shooting ended a sad month where rappers XXXTenatcion, 20, and Jimmy Wopo, 21, were also murdered by gunfire. Drake is in complete mourning for Smoke, 21, who opened for him during his Boy Meets World tour in February and March 2017 with Smoke’s music collective the Halal Gang. “Drake is taking the death of Smoke Dawg very hard. All these young kids dying for no reason like XXXTencacion and Jimmy Wopo hurts but Smoke’s death is hitting close to home,” a source close to Drizzy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Smoke was his boy, he brought him on the tour last year, it’s a huge loss. Drake makes it his mission to watch over Canadian talent and so this was extra painful. It happened on a street Drake knows well, it could have been him or one his family. It’s hitting Drake extra hard now that he has a son. Becoming a dad has put a new perspective on everything. He has a whole new respect for life now,” our insider adds. Drake recently revealed on his new double album Scorpion that he has a son Adonis, allegedly with former hookup Sophie Brussaux.

Upon the news of Smoke’s sad passing, Drake took to Instagram and mourned the loss. Along with a photo of them onstage together he wrote, “All these gifts and blessed souls and inner lights being extinguished lately is devastating. I wish peace would wash over our city. So much talent and so many stories we never get to see play out. Rest up Smoke.” Smoke, a man and a woman were shot in front of Cubed nightclub, and all three were rushed to the hospital where both men died. Smoke left behind a one-year-old daughter, his parents and 13 siblings.

In a statement following Smoke’s death, his rep said “”As a young man from Regent Park, he overcame poverty and grew into a responsible, caring grown man who took care of his friends and family. He helped people wherever he could and will be remembered for his huge smile and glowing personality.”