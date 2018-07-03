Chris Brown Not Thrilled With Drake’s Song About Rihanna: Hates Thinking About Them Together

We all know Chris Brown still has a soft spot for Rihanna, and Drake’s many references to his ex on his new album ‘Scorpion’ has Chris totally on edge!

Chris Brown and Drake have a long history, from starting as friends and collaborators, to feuding, to then being friends again, to then having the same ex in Rihanna. While Chris took to Instagram to promote Drizzy’s new album Scorpion, he seemingly squashed their beef and also surprised fans because the last Breezy spoke of Drake, he called him a “fake ass friend.” Well, it may not be Drake who is being fake right now! While Chris showed Drake support on his new album, HollywoodLife.com is hearing exclusively that the “Freaky Friday” singer is feeling a little protective about his ex Rihanna and all of Drake’s references to her on his album. “Chris loves Drake’s new album but he does not like the track that seems to be all about Rihanna. Despite the mistakes he made with her, Chris still feels protective over Rihanna,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “While Chris has a lot of respect for Drake, he gets emotional when he thinks about Drake being with her or rapping about her. But Chris is grown now, he’s much better at managing his emotions and letting the stuff that doesn’t matter go.” Fans were convinced that the songs “Summer Games” and “Finesse” were both about Riri, but it seems that we’ve proved that “Finesse” is definitely about Drake’s other ex fling, Bella Hadid!

The insider added that Chris’s response to his feelings is “a huge sign of how far he‘s come that he‘s cool with Drake and the album.” The beef between the two rappers has always come back to their relationships with Rihanna. Chris Brown of course dated Riri starting in 2007 when they were just young kids starting out in the music industry. But, on February 8, 2009, he beat her to a pulp after a fight, and just a few months later, she was in the arms of Drake. Rihanna bounced between the two men, who even got into a brawl in an NYC club in 2012, after Breezy sent a note to Drake’s table with a bottle of champagne that said “I’m still f**king Rihanna.” Yiiiikes. It does seem like Chris has changed his ways, if he’s showing Drizzy support, this time around. Clearly, Rihanna isn’t into either men right now, because she’s a boss lady, so we’re just glad these two have settled their feud!