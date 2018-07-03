John Cena makes the ‘Blockers’ cast laugh out loud even when the camera’s not rolling in this EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes look at the movie’s jaw-dropping and hilarious butt-chugging scene.

Blockers is available on Blu-Ray and DVD on July 3, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes featurette of the Blockers scene that has everyone talking — John Cena’s butt-chugging scene. “I’ve, like, never seen my dad drunk, so if I saw my dad drunk via butt-chugging, that would be next level,” Geraldine Viswanathan, who plays John’s onscreen daughter, Kayla, says in our EXCLUSIVE clip. You got that right!

In the movie, John’s character, Mitchell, is challenged to a butt-chugging contest at the party his daughter and her friends are attending on prom night. For those of you who don’t know, butt-chugging is the act of consuming alcohol through his or her anus. While filming the hilarious scene, John keeps everyone laughing when the cameras aren’t rolling. He makes sure he’s the “butt” of every joke. “That’s my butt you were looking at,” he says to co-star Leslie Mann. She and co-star Ike Barinholtz got a huge dose of John’s butt that day!

“The look of relief on his face that butt-chugging was over and he wouldn’t ever have to do it again was pretty great,” Blockers director Kay Cannon says about John in our EXCLUSIVE video. The WWE wrestler/actor later adds, “You’ll have it on tape now, so you can use it against me.” John’s iconic butt-chugging scene will live on in cinematic history until the end of time.

The movie also stars Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Graham Phillips, Miles Robbins, and Jimmy Bellinger. The Blockers Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital feature knee-slapping unrated bonus content with epic deleted scenes, a gag reel, line-o-rama, John showing off a prom survival kit for parents, and so much more!