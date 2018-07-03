Bella Thorne Falls Out Of The Bath Nude When A Ghost Scares Her In Preview For ‘I Still See You’: Watch

Prepare to scream! Bella Thorne just shared a trailer for her upcoming film ‘I Still See You,’ and it’s pretty scary! Check it out here!

Get ready thrill seekers, a new horror flick titled I Still See You will hit theatres on Oct. 12. Bella Thorne, who plays Veronica in the film, took to Instagram to post a few trailers for the movie, and well, prepare to jump out of your seat! In one of the clips, Bella falls naked from the bathtub after a ghost (played by Richard Harmon) scares her by saying “You’re awake.” Before she can even digest what just happened, the word “Run” appears on her bathroom mirror. Pretty freaky, right?

In another clip, Bella can be heard saying “Everyone remembers where they were that day– the day of the event.” “We were only fifty miles from Ground Zero,” Bella continued. Interestingly, the film is set nine years after an apocalyptic event that unfortunately killed millions of people leaving the world inhabited by ghosts, according to Imdb. From the looks of the preview, it seems Bella is the only one who can actually see the ghosts, however that might not be the case. In addition to Bella, the film also stars Dermot Mulroney, Louis Herthum, and Hugh Dillon.

While we’re sure this film will give us nightmares, it’s good to see Bella is working on a new project, especially since her Freeform show Famous In Love was cancelled after two seasons. As we previously told you, Bella, who was the show’s protagonist, found out about the show’s cancellation via Twitter.

“If this is how I find out our show is canceled… I’m going to be so upset. Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe,” Bella wrote. Turns out, the show got the boot due to financial reasons.