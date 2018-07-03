Anne Hathaway Debuts Stunning Red Hair Makeover For New Movie — See Pics

Anne Hathaway has a new hairdo! The famous actress traded her signature brunette tresses in for red ones, and we’ve got the makeover here for you to see!

Anne Hathaway, 35, was almost unrecognizable while filming scenes for her new Netflix drama The Last Thing He Wanted in Puerto Rico on July 2. The famous starlet debuted red hair for the role, and we are obsessed! This look is certainly different from the much darker color we’re used to seeing, but still refreshing. In the film, Anne plays Elena McMahon, a journalist, who left her job at The Washington Post and becomes an arms dealer for a covert government agency, according to IMDb. SEE MORE PHOTOS OF ANNE’S RED HAIR HERE!

The film is based on the Joan Didion novel, published in 1996, but set in 1984. Dee Rees, the woman behind the Oscar nominated film Mudbound, will direct, produce, and co-write the movie, according to Variety. While the movie does not have a release date yet, we’re sure it will be a hit. It’s been a busy year for Anne as she also starred in the recently released film Ocean’s 8 alongside Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Sarah Paulson.

While filming, Anne revealed Rihanna complimented her ass. “After I had my son [Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman], the weight was really slow to come off and I was a different size than I normally am. And the director [Gary Ross] told me, ‘That’s great, we have eight women in this movie and need to have as many body types as we can,” Anne said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I walked on set and I’m in my jeans and I’ve done my best and I’m gonna love myself no matter what,” Anne continued. That’s when she said Rihanna yelled, “Damn girl, you got an ass!” I mean, a compliment from RiRi would brighten anyone’s day

