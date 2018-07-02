Younes Bendjima ‘Struggling’ To Connect With Kourtney & Scott’s Kids, But Sofia Richie Has ‘Him Beat’

Younes Bendjima has been having a difficult time getting to know and feel comfortable around Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s children but he’s determined to have a better connection with them than Sofia Richie does.

Younes Bendjima, 25, and Sofia Richie, 19, have both been trying to make connections with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s children since they’re dating their parents but Younes has been having a particularly hard time doing so while Sofia has been smoothing into things quite nicely. “A quiet, subtle battle is brewing over the affection of Kourtney and Scott’s kids,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Both Younes and Sofia, are doing everything they can to be the cooler figure to the kids. Younes is struggling to be seen as nice, fun and accepted by Kourtney’s kids while Sofia already has him beat. Scott has made sure that Sofia spends more time with his kids than Younes and the young ones are already forming strong bonds with their dad’s girlfriend.”

Sofia’s already been on outings with Scott and the kids and it’s no secret to anyone, including Younes that she’s been getting along with them. “Younes is well aware of how much the kids like Sofia because they talk about her all the time,”the source continued. “Having fun with the kids comes naturally to Sofia, she loves holding the kids and playing with them, but Younes is struggling a bit more. It’s important to Younes to make the kids happy and keep Kourtney happy too. It’s a complicated situation but Younes is feeling the pressure to be better or at least as fun as Sofia with the kids.”