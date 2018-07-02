Boonk Gang: 5 Things To Know About Rapper Who Posted Graphic Sex Tape On Instagram

Twitter is abuzz after Boonk Gang posted super graphic, NSFW sex videos to his Instagram story on July 1. Here’s everything to know about the rapper.

Boonk Gang proved he has absolutely NO shame when he posted a full-on sex tape featuring himself and a woman on his Instagram July 1. The incredible graphic videos showed the pair in all sorts of NSFW positions, with their faces in full view. Somehow, the footage was still live on Boonk Gang’s feed several hours after he posted it, and once people started catching wind of the ordeal and tweeting about it, it began to go viral. Here’s more to know about Boonk.

1. He gained notoriety as a social media star. Boonk Gang, whose real name is John Robert Hill, created a Facebook page for his persona “Boonk Gang” in Jan. 2017. From there, a YouTube channel surfaced, eventually followed by an Instagram account that April. He went viral after posting his first Instagram video, which showed him stealing a box of chicken from Popeye’s. It quickly racked up more than one million views, and Boonk became known for his social media posts which showed him committing similar crimes.

2. He’s been victim of a death hoax. Like many celebrities, Boonk Gang became victim of a death hoax in July 2017, when the website ShockingVidz.com claimed he was found dead of a gunshot wound. This was later proven to be “fake news.”

3. His stunts are for publicity to promote his rap career. Boonk Gang is an aspiring rapper, who released his first single, “Muttin,” in July 2017. He has admitted that all of his pranks and criminal stunts are ways to garner publicity to further his career.

4. He’s been arrested several times. Boonk Gang’s first high-profile arrest was for stealing donuts and yelling expletives at a Dunkin Donuts in May 2017. He was charged for burglary and petit theft, and a judge sentenced him to probation and a court hearing in July. He was also arrested in Sept. 2017 while out with friends, as well as in March 2018 for suspicion of possessing assault weapons and illegal narcotics. For the latter, he was released on bail.

5. He has his own video game. Boonk Gang released Boonk Gang: The Video Game in Sept. 2017. He is the star of the game, in which the player is tasked with picking up money while avoiding the cops.