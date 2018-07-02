Is Tiny Letting T.I. Know She’s Done With Him For Good In IG Message? –‘Choose’ Me Or ‘Lose’ Me

Is Tiny ready to end her marriage with T.I. for good after their recent drama? That’s sure what she seemed to be hinting at with a message on her Instagram story July 1! See it here.

Tiny used social media to seemingly send another message to her husband, T.I. on July 1. The singer has been posting a lot about her horoscope in the weeks leading up to her July 14 birthday, and many of the astrology predictions seem to mirror exactly what she’s going through in her life. This time, the horoscope read, “Cancer is never a second option. You either choose them or you f***ing lose them.” Could Tiny have been posting this as a way to let T.I. know that she’s done with him for seemingly stepping out on her AGAIN!?

This post comes just a couple of weeks after T.I. was caught slapping another woman, allegedly Asia’h Epperson’s, butt on camera. Right before that, T.I. and Tiny were embroiled in some more social media drama, which started when he shared an Instagram post about why men don’t like to marry. She fired back by uploading an interview clip of Snoop Dogg raving over his wife, which she captioned, “Crown the KING who knows that his QUEEN is the most important piece on the chess board.” It definitely seemed to be her way of taking a big dig at T.I. after his post.

Since then, the two have attended public events separately, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY heard that they’re living apart. Our sources also tell us that divorce is definitely on the table for Tiny amidst this most recent drama, while her friends are urging her to pull the plug on the relationship.

At the end of the day, though, Tiny “still has a lot of love” for T.I., our source reveals. “As angry as he makes her sometimes and despite everything he has put her through, she still loves the father of her children,” the insider says. “So it may take her awhile before she’s ready to end it all for good.