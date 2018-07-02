‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Javi & Briana Split & Jace Says Jenelle’s A ‘Piece Of S***’

Briana and Javi made a major decision about their relationship before Javi turned to Kailyn during the July 2 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’. Oh, and Jace, 8, had some harsh words for his mom, Jenelle!

Well, that didn’t last very long. After nearly proposing to Briana, Javi decided to pull the plug on their relationship during the July 2 episode of Teen Mom 2. Details behind their split were widely reported when it happened in January, but now we’ve discovered that their breakup wasn’t all about Briana’s plastic surgery. Sure, Javi was upset that she was documenting the entire procedure on Snapchat, as he felt it wouldn’t look good for their careers in the long run, but their split was also due to the fact that Javi desperately wanted her to move to Delaware and settle down with him, while she wasn’t in a rush to make any sort of commitment. He told her that their futures didn’t align, so there was no reason to continue dating. Seems, mature, right? We give Javi credit for noticing all of this before exchanging vows and making a big mistake.

After the split, Javi told the news to which, she replied, “Kailyn is always right.” She explained that she knew their relationship would never last and he should have listened to her from the get go. Later, she and Javi discussed the split on her podcast, during which she basically trashed Briana. This led to Briana then throwing shade at Kailyn on Twitter, so obviously they’re still not friends and probably never will be.

Meanwhile, Jace spent his spring break with Jenelle, but it wasn’t a very pleasant experience for him. During this time, he called Barbara and she talked to him about calling her lawyer and having him decide where he wants to live when he turns 10. Jenelle overheard this because she made Jace turn on speakerphone, so she didn’t let Jace call Barbara again after their conversation. When Jace finally went home with Barbara, he told her that David and Jenelle didn’t let Kaiser come with them during a boating trip — instead, they put him in daycare. When Barbara asked why they did that, Jace said because they’re both a “piece of s***”. Barbara asked him to repeat himself, and he said it two more times. Then, he spit on the ground, as though he was spitting at them. Smart kid for only being 8, right?

And finally, Chelsea surprised Cole with the news of their baby’s gender — they’re having a GIRL — and Leah learned that Ali‘s health issues are becoming more obvious at school. To be specific, Ali’s been falling asleep both in school and on her bus rides home. So sad.

Want to keep up with all the drama? Make sure you’re watching Teen Mom 2 every Monday at 9pm ET on MTV!