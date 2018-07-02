Selena Gomez ‘Disheartened’ By Immigrant Family Separation: It Affects People ‘Close To Me’

As thousands protested Donald Trump’s ‘zero-tolerance’ immigration policy, Selena Gomez spoke out against separating immigrant children from their parents, saying the cruelty hits close to home!

“It’s extremely disheartening,” Selena Gomez, 25, said about families being separated at the Southern border while talking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Selena, a Mexican-American and Texas native, said that seeing children ripped away from the loving arms of their mothers and fathers is exceptionally painful to her. “There’s a lot of confusion and anger. … It’s definitely been affecting so many people who are close to me.”

With the Hotel Transylvania 3 premiere happening at the same time as the Families Belong Together rally in L.A. — where an estimated 55,000 people gathered – Selena couldn’t attend and lend her voice in person. She did the next best thing: tweeting. A day before the June 30 premiere/rally, she gave her support for the rallies going on across the nation. “Families seeking safety in our country need protection, understanding and opportunity, not detention,” she said. “This is a moral choice, not a political one. #keepfamiliestogether #june30.”

Selena now joins celebrities like John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen (who marched with baby Miles Theodore Stephens), America Ferrera, Alicia Keys, Laverne Cox and more in voicing their opposition to the Trump administration’s anti-immigration policies. “We’re here today because there are a lot of parents who can’t sing their kids to sleep tonight,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said at the Washington D.C. rally. “They can’t sing their kids lullabies so I’m going to sing a lullaby I wrote.” From there, the “Hamilton” creator sang an a capella version of “Dear Theodosia,” a song from the musical, per USA Today. “We’ll bleed and fight for you,” he added, “we’ll make it right for you. If we lay a strong enough foundation, we’ll pass it on to you, we’ll give the world to you. And you’ll blow us all away.”

Families seeking safety in our country need protection, understanding and opportunity, not detention. This is a moral choice, not a political one. #keepfamiliestogether #june30 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 30, 2018

Michelle Murdocca, the producer on Selena’s Hotel Transylvania 3, was nearly moved to tears when thinking about the cruelty being perpetuated by the U.S. government. “I can’t think about it or I’ll cry,” she told THR. “But that’s also why we do these movies. My favorite thing to do on opening weekend is I go to a lot of different theaters because there’s nothing like hearing kids laughing with their parents. And the message of the movies is all about acceptance and being yourself.”